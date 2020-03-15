“Parasite” Tops 300 Billion Won in Ticket Sales Worldwide

Industry data showed that Oscar-winning Korean film “Parasite” has topped 300 billion won (US$245 million) in worldwide ticket sales.

According to the data by Box Office Mojo, a U.S. film revenue tracker, Parasite earned $253.5 million in the world, including $72.6 million in South Korea and $52.8 million in the United States.

Released stateside in October last year, “Parasite” is the fourth-highest grossing foreign film in the U.S., following “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000) with $128.1 million, “Life Is Beautiful” (1997) with $57.2 million and “Hero” (2002) with $53.7 million.

In Japan, the film has raked up a cumulative $38.4 million to become the biggest hit of any Korean film in the country since it was released in December.