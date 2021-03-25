Parcel Delivery Theft on The Rise

As the number of online shopping deliveries has exploded in Korea due to fears of shopping outside during the coronavirus pandemic, an increase in parcel thefts is also on the rise.

According to local media reports, two men were recently arrested after having stolen over 800,000 won worth of goods from a villa in Busanjin-gu.

The second man had stolen around four million won worth of goods around the same neighborhood during a four-month crime spree before getting caught.

The most vulnerable locations according to the police include villas and officetels, where there is less security and parcels are left in front of doors, instead of with the security guards.