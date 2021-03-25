NewsBusan News

Parcel Delivery Theft on The Rise

Haps Staff

As the number of online shopping deliveries has exploded in Korea due to fears of shopping outside during the coronavirus pandemic, an increase in parcel thefts is also on the rise.

According to local media reports, two men were recently arrested after having stolen over 800,000 won worth of goods from a villa in Busanjin-gu.

The second man had stolen around four million won worth of goods around the same neighborhood during a four-month crime spree before getting caught.

The most vulnerable locations according to the police include villas and officetels, where there is less security and parcels are left in front of doors, instead of with the security guards.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Daegu Murder Suspect Caught by Police in Busan

Haps Staff -
After a nationwide manhunt, a man wanted in connection for murder in Daegu was arrested in Busan on the 23rd.
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Vaccinate 825,000 Citizens Against COVID-19 in Q2

BeFM News -
The city government of Busan will vaccinate 825,000 citizens against COVID-19 during the second quarter starting from April. 
Read more
Busan News

Taxi Passenger Jumps Out of Car, Then Off the Gwangan Bridge

Haps Staff -
A passenger who jumped out of a moving taxi, then off the Gwangan Bridge was rescued safely
Read more
Busan News

Youth Do Dream Center Selected For The ‘2021 Youth Center Operation Project’

BeFM News -
The city of Busan said that the Youth Do Dream Center, which is operated as a complex communication space that provides a variety of services including youth job counseling, has been selected for the '2021 Youth Center Operation Project' by the Ministry of Employment and Labor.
Read more
Busan News

Maria Castillo-Fernandez, Ambassador of the EU to the Republic of Korea, Visits Busan

Haps Staff -
Busan's acting mayor Lee Byeong-jin met with the European Union Ambassador to Korea, Maria Castillo-Fernandez, who visited Busan at 14:00 pm on the 19th.
Read more
Busan News

Police Searching For Man Who Allegedly Wore a Thong at a Cafe in Gwangalli

Haps Staff -
Busan Police are investigating an incident late Thursday night when reports of a man going pantless and allegedly wearing only a thong at a cafe in Gwangalli were received by 112.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
9 ° C
9 °
9 °
71 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Fri
18 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 