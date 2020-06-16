Paris Baguette Looks to Make Inroads in Canada

SPC is looking to Canada for its latest expansion, as bakery chain Paris Baguette hopes to add the North American country to its expanding portfolio.

The group said in a statement that they are looking to expand into Vancouver and Toronto in the first half of this year.

According to Korea Bizwire:

Paris Baguette’s goal is to establish at least 100 bakery branches in Canada by 2030.

SPC Group has so far expanded into China, the US, Vietnam, Singapore, France, and Cambodia.

The company runs about 400 Paris Baguette stores globally, with stores in heavily populated areas such as Manhattan, San Francisco, Paris, Ho Chi Minh City, and Boston.