Image: Paris Baguette
Paris Baguette Offering Discount on 22 Christmas Cakes

Haps Staff

Paris Baguette is holding a promotion on 22 of their festive Christmas cakes.

Discounts using Naver or Kakao Pay and phone memberships can reach up to 28%.

Types of cake include:

— Blessing Redberry

— Blessing Redberry special

— Santa is Back

— Wishing Tree

— Christmas Red Velvet

— Strawberry Santa and Chocolate Rudolph

— Mocha Village

— Jingle Bell Jingle Bell

— Pengsoo Santa

— Ho Ho Ho Santa

— Ho Ho Ho Rudolph

— Sweet Potato Fresh Cream Santa

— Happy Christmas Sweet Potato

— Merry Christmas Cheese

— Choco Santa House

— Finger Chocolate Snowman

— Chocolate Forest

— White Christmas Tiramasu

— Signature Fresh Strawberry Milk Fresh Cream

— Christmas Fresh Cream Cake

— Milk Fondant Fresh Cream

— Milk Whipped Cream

The offer expires on December 25th.

