Paris Baguette Offering Discount on 22 Christmas Cakes

Paris Baguette is holding a promotion on 22 of their festive Christmas cakes.
Discounts using Naver or Kakao Pay and phone memberships can reach up to 28%.
Types of cake include:
— Blessing Redberry
— Blessing Redberry special
— Santa is Back
— Wishing Tree
— Christmas Red Velvet
— Strawberry Santa and Chocolate Rudolph
— Mocha Village
— Jingle Bell Jingle Bell
— Pengsoo Santa
— Ho Ho Ho Santa
— Ho Ho Ho Rudolph
— Sweet Potato Fresh Cream Santa
— Happy Christmas Sweet Potato
— Merry Christmas Cheese
— Choco Santa House
— Finger Chocolate Snowman
— Chocolate Forest
— White Christmas Tiramasu
— Signature Fresh Strawberry Milk Fresh Cream
— Christmas Fresh Cream Cake
— Milk Fondant Fresh Cream
— Milk Whipped Cream
The offer expires on December 25th.