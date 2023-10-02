Park Eun-Bin to Host BIFF Opening Ceremony Solo After Lee Je-Hoon Pulls Out Due to Illness

Actor Lee Je-hoon will be unable to co-host the opening ceremony of the 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) due to health constraints.

The BIFF decided to have Park Eun-bin host solo instead of searching for another male host to accompany her. Park Eun-bin is now announced as the host for the grand opening of the festival, making her the first-ever solo host for the BIFF opening ceremony.

Actor Park Eun-bin, beloved by every generation for her boundless talent in acting, has become one of the most prominent actors in Korea. Her notable works include The King’s Affection (2021), which won the first International Emmy Award as a Korean drama series, where Park performed as the first-ever cross-dressing queen in a Korean historical drama. Additionally, Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) earned Park the Best Actress at the 4th Asia Contents Awards and the Grand Prize in TV at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards, receiving phenomenal popularity worldwide.

With Park Eun-bin hosting the opening ceremony with her charming energy, other world-renowned celebrities from Korea and Asia will also participate to illuminate the ceremony with their presence.

The 28th Busan International Film Festival will be held from Oct 4 (Wed) to Oct 13 (Fri) in the vicinity of the Busan Cinema Center.