Image: Source: COMPANY ON, Namooactors/BIFF
BIFF CoverageMovies & TV

Park Eun-Bin to Host BIFF Opening Ceremony Solo After Lee Je-Hoon Pulls Out Due to Illness

By Haps Staff

Actor Lee Je-hoon will be unable to co-host the opening ceremony of the 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) due to health constraints.

The BIFF decided to have Park Eun-bin host solo instead of searching for another male host to accompany her. Park Eun-bin is now announced as the host for the grand opening of the festival, making her the first-ever solo host for the BIFF opening ceremony.

Actor Park Eun-bin, beloved by every generation for her boundless talent in acting, has become one of the most prominent actors in Korea. Her notable works include The King’s Affection (2021), which won the first International Emmy Award as a Korean drama series, where Park performed as the first-ever cross-dressing queen in a Korean historical drama. Additionally, Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) earned Park the Best Actress at the 4th Asia Contents Awards and the Grand Prize in TV at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards, receiving phenomenal popularity worldwide.

With Park Eun-bin hosting the opening ceremony with her charming energy, other world-renowned celebrities from Korea and Asia will also participate to illuminate the ceremony with their presence.

The 28th Busan International Film Festival will be held from Oct 4 (Wed) to Oct 13 (Fri) in the vicinity of the Busan Cinema Center.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Diverse European Films & Filmmakers to Attend BIFF

2023 Asian Contents & Film Market Announces Platform BUSAN Program

2023 CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy Holds Opening Event

Jung Woo and Han Yeri Tapped as Jury for the Actor of the Year Award

Main Event Schedule for This Year’s Busan International Film Festival

BIFF Announces the Special Program in Focus: Korean Diasporic Cinema

The Latest

Busan Ranks Fourth in Korea in Hit-and-Run Accidents

Milk Prices Rise Once Again

Two Classical Music Concerts to Check Out This Week

ISB Hosting EducationUSA University Fair October 12th

Korea Destinations: Fall Foliage Forecast for South Korea

New Bus Passenger Rules to Take Effect October 6th

Busan
clear sky
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
59 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Mon
20 °
Tue
23 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 