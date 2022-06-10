Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Park Eun-ha, Ambassador of International Relations to Busan Meets Spanish Ambassador to Korea and Asks for Support for Busan World Expo 2030

Haps Staff

Park Eun-ha, Ambassador for International Relations, had a meeting with Spanish Ambassador to Korea Juan Ignacio Morro Vilacián this past Thursday.

Park thanked the Spanish ambassador to Korea for his visit to Busan and asked about his impressions of his visit to Busan.

The Spanish ambassador to Korea suggested that Busan and Spain cooperate in culture and arts as Busan and Barcelona have been sister cities since 1983.

The two also discussed the UN-Habitat (Human Settlement Program) and the ambassador’s active support to host the 2030 World Expo.

