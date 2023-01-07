Park Eun-ha Appointed Executive Chair of the Citizen’s Committee on Busan’s Bid for the 2030 World Expo

Park Eun-ha, the former ambassador for international relations of Busan, was appointed as the next executive chair of the Citizens Committee on Busan’s Bid for the 2030 World Expo.

The city of Busan announced through a written board meeting for the citizen’s committee that former ambassador Park Eun-ha was elected to be the next committee chair with an appointment ceremony to take place soon.

In 1985, Park became the first woman to pass the Foreign Service Officer Test. She then served as the Ambassador for Public Diplomacy, director of development cooperation at the foreign ministry, the Ambassador to the UK, and more.

Former committee chair Oh Sung-keun resigned late last year due to personal reasons.