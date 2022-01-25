Park Hyatt Busan Hires New Head Chef from Italy for the 31st Floor “Living Room”

Park Hyatt Busan has hired Angelo Rotolli as the new head chef of the 31st-floor restaurant Living Room.

Rotolli, from Varese in Northern Italy, has more than 30 years of experience including stints at 1 star and 3 star Michelin restaurants in Italy, France, Japan, and Thailand.

His culinary philosophy is to use fresh ingredients and plans to introduce a menu with authentic dishes from each region of Italy adding characteristics of seasonal Korean ingredients and ingredients imported from Italy.

His signature dish, Duck Ragu Pasta, is a homemade egg fettuccine with a rough and flat texture served with a long-simmered broth and soft duck meat.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner service runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A la carte dishes start at 20,000 won and course meals start at 50,000 won.