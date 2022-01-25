Image: Park Hyatt Busan
Dine & Drink

Park Hyatt Busan Hires New Head Chef from Italy for the 31st Floor “Living Room”

Haps Staff

Park Hyatt Busan has hired Angelo Rotolli as the new head chef of the 31st-floor restaurant Living Room.

Rotolli, from Varese in Northern Italy, has more than 30 years of experience including stints at 1 star and 3 star Michelin restaurants in Italy, France, Japan, and Thailand.

His culinary philosophy is to use fresh ingredients and plans to introduce a menu with authentic dishes from each region of Italy adding characteristics of seasonal Korean ingredients and ingredients imported from Italy.

His signature dish, Duck Ragu Pasta, is a homemade egg fettuccine with a rough and flat texture served with a long-simmered broth and soft duck meat.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner service runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A la carte dishes start at 20,000 won and course meals start at 50,000 won.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
5.1 ° C
5.1 °
5.1 °
68 %
3.6kmh
67 %
Tue
7 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 