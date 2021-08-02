Park Hyatt Busan’s Current F&B Precautionary Measures

The Park Hyatt Busan has announced its precautionary measures for its food and beverage outlets.

According to their website:

“In light of the COVID-19 situation and for precautionary measures, the operating hours of Living Room Bar, Lounge and Patisserie have been temporarily changed until further notice.

Also, Safety Call Check-ins and temperature checks are required for all guests prior to entering the venues for all meal periods.

Thank you for your understanding. Please contact the hotel for more information.”

Living Room Bar

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Lounge

10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Patisserie

9:00 AM – 6:30 PM

For more information, you can call 051-990-1300.