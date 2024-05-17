Park Hyatt Busan’s Dining Room Introduces a “Weekend Seafood Brunch Buffet”

Park Hyatt Busan’s steak and seafood grill restaurant, Dining Room, is unveiling a new “Weekend Seafood Brunch Buffet” where you can indulge in a wide variety of premium seafood delicacies.

This seafood brunch buffet promises a lavish spread featuring a seafood buffet teeming with freshness, a charcoal-grilled beef carving station, three kinds of pass-around dishes, served to your table, and a dessert buffet for a sweet conclusion.

At the seafood buffet, you can delight in an array of premium seafood such as lobsters, snow crabs, sea conch, prawns, abalone, red scallops, and green mussels with caviar. Additionally, the carving station, presented by their hotel chef, offers succulent Australian beef sirloin bursting with rich juices.

Main dishes conveniently served to your table for your enjoyment include charcoal-grilled octopus, roasted sea bream, and grilled Australian lamb chops, cooked to perfection right on the open kitchen’s charcoal grill upon order.

The dessert buffet allows you to indulge in treats like tiramisu, fruit tart and berry panna cotta.

For an additional fee of KRW 70,000, you can opt for the “Free-flow Champagne & Wine Package,” offering unlimited consumption of nine types of wine by the glass, including Ruinart Champagne, enhancing the flavors of the food with perfect pairings.

Furthermore, a variety of beverages, including the Dining Room’s signature cocktails, are available at special prices, widening the beverage selection.

Moreover, a special promotion is underway in celebration of Family Month. Throughout May, children under the age of six are entitled to a “Kids Free” benefit, allowing families to enjoy a leisurely meal together on weekends with an added perk. The Kids Free benefit applies to one child per adult.

The “Weekend Seafood Brunch Buffet,” brimming with fresh seafood that’s a must-try for travelers to Busan, is available at our Dining Room on the 32nd floor from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, priced at KRW 130,000 per adult (tax included).

Inquiries & Reservations: +82 51 990 1300