Image: Park Hyatt Busan
Dine & Drink

Park Hyatt Busan’s Dining Room Introduces a “Weekend Seafood Brunch Buffet”

By Haps Staff

Park Hyatt Busan’s steak and seafood grill restaurant, Dining Room, is unveiling a new “Weekend Seafood Brunch Buffet” where you can indulge in a wide variety of premium seafood delicacies.

This seafood brunch buffet promises a lavish spread featuring a seafood buffet teeming with freshness, a charcoal-grilled beef carving station, three kinds of pass-around dishes, served to your table, and a dessert buffet for a sweet conclusion.

At the seafood buffet, you can delight in an array of premium seafood such as lobsters, snow crabs, sea conch, prawns, abalone, red scallops, and green mussels with caviar. Additionally, the carving station, presented by their hotel chef, offers succulent Australian beef sirloin bursting with rich juices.

Main dishes conveniently served to your table for your enjoyment include charcoal-grilled octopus, roasted sea bream, and grilled Australian lamb chops, cooked to perfection right on the open kitchen’s charcoal grill upon order.

The dessert buffet allows you to indulge in treats like tiramisu, fruit tart and berry panna cotta.

For an additional fee of KRW 70,000, you can opt for the “Free-flow Champagne & Wine Package,” offering unlimited consumption of nine types of wine by the glass, including Ruinart Champagne, enhancing the flavors of the food with perfect pairings.

Furthermore, a variety of beverages, including the Dining Room’s signature cocktails, are available at special prices, widening the beverage selection.

Image: Park Hyatt Busan

Moreover, a special promotion is underway in celebration of Family Month. Throughout May, children under the age of six are entitled to a “Kids Free” benefit, allowing families to enjoy a leisurely meal together on weekends with an added perk. The Kids Free benefit applies to one child per adult.

The “Weekend Seafood Brunch Buffet,” brimming with fresh seafood that’s a must-try for travelers to Busan, is available at our Dining Room on the 32nd floor from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, priced at KRW 130,000 per adult (tax included).

Inquiries & Reservations: +82 51 990 1300

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Launches ‘New Apricot Garden’ Pop-Up Store in Busan

The Winner of the Kiwi Wine Festival Tickets Is….

KFC Introduces The Buldak Chili Super Box

“Tax-Chelin” Festival Features Foodie Recommendations Led by Taxi Drivers

Win Two Tickets to This Year’s New Zealand Wine Festival!

KFC 1+1 Event Returns Tomorrow

The Latest

Visit Busan Pass Expands Operations

2024 Diamond Bridge Walking Festival to be Held Today

Two Illegal Van Drivers At Busan Station Handed Over to Prosecuters

파크 하얏트 부산 다이닝룸, ‘주말 시푸드 브런치 뷔페’ 선보여 – 다양한 프리미엄 해산물을 마음껏 맛볼 수 있는 주말 브런치 메뉴

Western Education System vs. Asian Education System

Busan to Start Towing Illegally Parked Electric Mobility Vehicles

Busan
clear sky
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
59 %
1kmh
0 %
Sat
17 °
Sun
23 °
Mon
23 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 