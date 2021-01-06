Park Hyatt Busan’s F&B Precautionary Measures Announced

The Park Hyatt Busan has announced its precautionary measures for their food and beverage outlets.

In light of the COVID-19 situation and for precautionary measures, the buffet service at Dining Room is temporarily suspended, and the operating hours of Living Room, Living Room Bar, and Patisserie have been temporarily changed until further notice.

All restaurants, bars, and Lounge at Park Hyatt Busan will operate until 9:00 p.m. until January 17, 2021, in accordance with the extension of Level 2.5 social distancing and the strengthening quarantine rules in Busan. Operating hours may change depending on the situation.

They also require all guests who visit our Dining Room, Living Room, Living Room Bar, and Lounge to complete QR code-based registration and undergo a temperature check prior to entering the venues for all meal periods.

Dining Room

– Breakfast: à la carte options available

– Weekend Lunch: à la carte options available

– Dinner: 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Living Room

– Lunch

Wednesday – Monday: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

– Dinner

Thursday – Saturday: 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Living Room Bar

– Thursday – Saturday: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Lounge

-Monday – Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Patisserie

– Monday – Friday: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

– Saturday – Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Information +82 51 990 1300