Image: Park Hyatt Busan
Dine & Drink

Park Hyatt Busan’s F&B Precautionary Measures Announced

Haps Staff

The Park Hyatt Busan has announced its precautionary measures for their food and beverage outlets.

In light of the COVID-19 situation and for precautionary measures, the buffet service at Dining Room is temporarily suspended, and the operating hours of Living Room, Living Room Bar, and Patisserie have been temporarily changed until further notice.

All restaurants, bars, and Lounge at Park Hyatt Busan will operate until 9:00 p.m. until January 17, 2021, in accordance with the extension of Level 2.5 social distancing and the strengthening quarantine rules in Busan. Operating hours may change depending on the situation.

They also require all guests who visit our Dining Room, Living Room, Living Room Bar, and Lounge to complete QR code-based registration and undergo a temperature check prior to entering the venues for all meal periods.

Dining Room
– Breakfast: à la carte options available
– Weekend Lunch: à la carte options available
– Dinner: 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Living Room
– Lunch
Wednesday – Monday: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
– Dinner
Thursday – Saturday: 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Living Room Bar
– Thursday – Saturday: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Lounge
-Monday – Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Patisserie
– Monday – Friday: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
– Saturday – Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Information +82 51 990 1300

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

HQ Hosting Smoked Pork Sunday

Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is rolling out a Smoked Pork Sunday special this weekend.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets January Specials

Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Busan Start-up Sead’s “Seaweed Salad” Gaining Popularity

Haps Staff -
A start-up company based in Busan specializing in seaweed salad is gaining popularity and looks to increase its brand by entering the US market in the future.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Results of Last Month’s Food Poisoning at Local Schools Deemed Unknown

BeFM News -
The food poisoning incident which sickened more than 50 students and staff at Busan Tourism High School and Songdo Middle School has been concluded by authorities as an unknown source of infection.
Read more
Dine & Drink

“Pain. Pain. Pain.” Artisan Bakery Coming to Marine City Next Year

Haps Staff -
"Pain. Pain. Pain." Artisan Bakery, a popular boulangerie located in Millak-dong is moving to Marine City in February.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Savory Korean Full-Course Meals – Gugane Hanjeongsik

Yoona Kang -
In Mangmi-dong, Suyeong-gu, Gugane offers an awesome Korean traditional meal at a reasonalble price. You can enjoy the fine collection of well-known Korean side dishes carefully made by the owner/chef.
Read more

The Latest

Safety Concerns Forces Drawbridge Events at Yeongdo Bridge to Decrease

Busan News Haps Staff -
Yeongdo Bridge will only open its drawbridge once a week, down from one a day, due to safety concerns.
Read more

Park Hyatt Busan’s F&B Precautionary Measures Announced

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt Busan has announced its precautionary measures for their food and beverage outlets.
Read more

Korea Destinations: 9 Scenic Spots to Visit in Haman

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Haman-gun in Gyeongsangnam-do has selected nine of the most outstanding attractions in the region to visit. 
Read more

Check Out The Contemporary-Art-Business: The New Orders of Contemporary Art Exhibit

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Artists Seo Dongjin, Hito Steyerl, Kim Soohwan, Anton Vidokle, and Boris Groys feature at this entertaining exhibition through March 21.
Read more

How to Prepare For This Week’s Cold Weather

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The Busan Regional Meteorological Office announced that the temperature in the morning of the 6th in the Busan area drops below -5℃, and the daytime temperature will also drop below freezing on the 7th and 8th.
Read more

ASEAN Cultural Center Special Exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul”

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The contemporary art exhibition "ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul" with the theme of ASEAN street food continues in the new year. 
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
-4 ° C
-4 °
-4 °
14 %
7.7kmh
40 %
Thu
-5 °
Fri
-2 °
Sat
-1 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
3 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 