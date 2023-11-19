Park Hyatt Busan’s Living Room Presents a Thanksgiving Day Special Menu

To celebrate Thanksgiving Day, an Italian restaurant Living Room at Park Hyatt Busan presents a special menu for a limited period only.

The special menu, which offers you the enjoyment of juicy and moist turkey dishes, consists of appetizers, soup, main, side dishes, and desserts.

Italian appetizers prepared as a buffet include various seafood salads, traditional Italian cold cuts, and foods based on Neapolitan home meals, and the soup is roasted sweet pumpkin soup with chestnut toppings.

The main menu is slow-roasted turkey and homemade Porchetta that are carved and served directly at the guest’s table by the hotel chef, which adds to the attraction.

The most representative food of Thanksgiving Day, slow-roasted turkey with walnut stuffing, is served both for lunch and dinner, while the traditional Italian pork dish, Porchetta, is served only for dinner.

It is accompanied by savory giblet sauce and sweet fresh cranberry sauce, which both make a fantastic combination with the main, and side dishes such as mashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, roasted sweet pumpkin, brussels sprouts, and asparagus.

Desserts are also prepared as a buffet, so you can have apple pie, chocolate pecan pie, sweet pumpkin pie, tiramisu, seasonal fruit, and macarons to your heart’s content.

The “Thanksgiving Day Special Menu” is available at Living Room located on the 31st floor of the hotel from November 23 dinner to November 26 lunch. It is priced at KRW 65,000 for lunch, and KRW 95,000 for dinner (per adult, all tax inclusive).

Inquiries & Reservations: +82 51 990 1300