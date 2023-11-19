Image: Park Hyatt Busan
Dine & Drink

Park Hyatt Busan’s Living Room Presents a Thanksgiving Day Special Menu

By Haps Staff

To celebrate Thanksgiving Day, an Italian restaurant Living Room at Park Hyatt Busan presents a special menu for a limited period only.

The special menu, which offers you the enjoyment of juicy and moist turkey dishes, consists of appetizers, soup, main, side dishes, and desserts.

Italian appetizers prepared as a buffet include various seafood salads, traditional Italian cold cuts, and foods based on Neapolitan home meals, and the soup is roasted sweet pumpkin soup with chestnut toppings.

The main menu is slow-roasted turkey and homemade Porchetta that are carved and served directly at the guest’s table by the hotel chef, which adds to the attraction.

The most representative food of Thanksgiving Day, slow-roasted turkey with walnut stuffing, is served both for lunch and dinner, while the traditional Italian pork dish, Porchetta, is served only for dinner.

It is accompanied by savory giblet sauce and sweet fresh cranberry sauce, which both make a fantastic combination with the main, and side dishes such as mashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, roasted sweet pumpkin, brussels sprouts, and asparagus.

Desserts are also prepared as a buffet, so you can have apple pie, chocolate pecan pie, sweet pumpkin pie, tiramisu, seasonal fruit, and macarons to your heart’s content.

The “Thanksgiving Day Special Menu” is available at Living Room located on the 31st floor of the hotel from November 23 dinner to November 26 lunch. It is priced at KRW 65,000 for lunch, and KRW 95,000 for dinner (per adult, all tax inclusive).

Inquiries & Reservations: +82 51 990 1300

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Burger King Running New Whopper Promo This Week

Limited Spaces Available For This Year’s HQ’s Thanksgiving Dinner

Burger King Introduces Two Chocolate Treats For Winter

Cactus Closed Until November 21

Warm Up This Fall With a Nakbul Instant Pot Rice Dish

KFC 1+1 Event Returns Tomorrow

The Latest

Large Scale Citizen Cheering Events Planned for World Expo Announcement

What’s On in Busan: November 20 – November 26

Singing Mother Earth

BNK Sum Hold Their Home Opener Tonight

2023 BeFM Dream Concert with BNK Busan Bank to be Held This Friday

Korea Destinations: Cheongdo Provence Christmas Santa Village Light Festival

Busan
few clouds
10 ° C
10 °
10 °
62 %
3.1kmh
20 %
Sun
12 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 