Park Hyatt Offering Unique Christmas Cakes For This Holiday Season

The Park Hyatt in Marine City is offering some scrumptious holiday cakes for this Christmas season.
Complete your private Christmas party with some special cakes with Christmas colors.
Cakes include:
— Cute Santa Hat Cake in a vivid red color
— Christmas Ball Cake in the shape of a sparkling ornament
— Christmas Tree Cake with white snow
Mini-sized cakes and a Strawberry Cookie Shoe are also available. (excluding Christmas tree cakes, 9,000 won each).
Period: December 2nd-27th, 2020
Price: KRW 45,000 each
Inquiries and reservations can be made at 051-990-1234.