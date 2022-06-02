Park Hyeong-joon Wins Busan Mayoral Position

The 8th Nationwide Simultaneous Local Elections took place yesterday.

As of 8 pm last night, Busan city recorded a final voter turnout of 49.0 percent, staying below the national average of 50.6 percent.

During the 7th local election, the turnout was 58.8 percent in Busan as of 6 pm.

By district, Man-gu, Geumjeong-gu, and Yeonje-gu had the highest turnouts, respectively.

The turnout for early voting on the 27th and 28th of last month was 18.59% in Busan, higher than the early voting turnout of 17.16% during the 7th local elections in Busan four years ago.

Exit poll results from the 3 major broadcasting stations predicted People Power Party’s mayoral candidate Park Hyeong-joon grabbing 66.9% of the votes and education superintendent candidate Ha Yoon-soo of the PPP slightly ahead at 52.3 percent.