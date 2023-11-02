Image: Lotte Giants
Park Joon-hyuk Named New Giants GM

By Haps Staff

Park Joon-hyuk has been named the new General Manager of the Lotte Giants.

Having joined Lotte Group in 2007, Park has an extensive background in international and marketing roles within the Giants organization.

He has since demonstrated his capabilities through his contributions as an operations team leader and human resources team leader.

Park has been commended for his global perspective, particularly for fostering cross-club development in conjunction with Chiba Lotte and his efforts in scouting foreign players, solidifying his reputation as an individual with a keen international sensibility.

Speaking about his new role, General Manager Park emphasized the importance of cultivating a distinct culture and efficient system within the club.

He further emphasized the significance of a rigorous selection process to ensure the recruitment of top-tier players and the continuous improvement of the team’s performance.

Haps Staff
