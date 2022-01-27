Parking Lots Attached to the Taehwa River National Garden to be Free During Lunar New Year’s Holiday

The parking lots attached to the Taehwa River National Garden will be operated free of charge from January 29 to February 2, during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Ulsan City announced that in preparation for the increase in the number of returning visitors and tourists visiting the Taehwa River National Garden for the Lunar New Year holiday, the parking lot attached to the Taehwa River National Garden will be operated free of charge to prevent parking congestion, provide convenience to users, and revitalize the stagnant local economy.

There are three free parking lots: soccer field A side in Jung-gu (parking lot 1), upstream of Taehwagyo in Nam-gu (parking 2), and lower part of Nam-gu National Garden Bridge (parking 3).

In addition, all public parking lots in the Taehwa River National Garden will be operated free of charge during the Lunar New Year holidays.

Meanwhile, free open information of all public parking lots managed by central administrative agencies, local governments, offices of education, and public institutions is provided through Gongongnuri, public data portals, Kakao Map, and Naver Map.