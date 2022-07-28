Image: City of Gimhae
Parks and Hiking Trails Get Fresh Makeover in Gimhae

Maintenance work for parks and hiking trails in the Jangyu area of Gimhae has been completed.

A total of 850 million won was invested in Suu Park, Neungdong Sports Park, Gwandong Tombs Park, and Ant Park among the parks in Jangyu, which were old and needed priority, to complete the installation of permeable blocks, planting of landscaping, and maintenance of sports facilities.

For the widely used Gusil Park and Solmaru Park, 270 million won was invested in the participatory budget of residents to complete the park maintenance such as the installation of a pavilion, elastic pavement construction, landscaping planting, and tree pruning.

A project cost of 110 million won was also invested in the hiking trails such as Bulmosan, Gulamsan, Oknyeobong, and Banryongsan that needed maintenance in the Jangyu area to complete the installation of sleeper stairs and walking mats, and maintenance of drainage channels to create safer and more comfortable hiking trails for citizens. 

