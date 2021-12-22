Part of Busan North Port’s Waterfront Park to Open to the Public From Today

Part of the waterfront park at Busan’s North Port will be opened to the public today, giving people a first glimpse into what the large-scale tourist attraction looks like.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries along with the Busan Port Authority will open a part of the waterfront park showing off the part of the first phase of the North Port Development project.

The first project to be opened is the 34,000-square meter park which includes the 26,000-square meter Cultural Park 1 and the 8,000-square meter campground located between the Busan Port International Terminal and the Maritime Cultural District.

The main facilities of the Cultural Park include recreational facilities, benches with pergolas, an open canal, landscaped grounds, and convenience facilities.

The park is expected to become a new tourist hotspot in the original downtown area and also serve as a resting place with access to Busan Station via the pedestrian deck.

As part of its opening under the theme “Walking in the sea of Busan Port”, a Christmas Zone and an Igloo Zone have been constructed to offer a winter holiday experience to visitors.

Wheelchairs and strollers are permitted in the park, but bicycles, e-scooters, and two-wheeled vehicles are prohibited.

Following the opening of the first phase, the second phase of the park is scheduled to open in May 2022.