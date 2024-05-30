Image: Jinju City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Participate in the 2024 Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival: “Hanging a Hope Lantern”

By Haps Staff

Jinju City has officially begun preparations for the 2024 Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival with the launch of its “Hanging a Hope Lantern” program, inviting citizens to participate in this cherished tradition.

The “Lighting of Hope Lanterns” is a unique feature of the Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival.

This program commemorates the 70,000 civilians, government officials, and soldiers who defended Jinju Castle during the Japanese invasions of Korea. By hanging wish lanterns, participants honor the history of the Battle of Jinjuseong Fortress and brighten the “field” with their collective hopes and dreams.

In this event, citizens and tourists can attach their wishes to lanterns, which will then be displayed during the festival.

The wish lanterns will be showcased from October 5 to 20 in the Somang Light Tunnel at Namgangdunchi in Manggyeong-dong, illuminating “Our Hope” and the night sky of Jinju in October.

Each wish lantern is available for 10,000 won. Those interested in participating can apply from June 3 to 19 by visiting the Jinju City town or myeon office, or the Dong Administrative Welfare Center.

Applications will also be accepted from June 3 to July 31 on the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival website (www.yudeung.com), where participants can also check the location of their hope lantern.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Sacheon City Library Set to Open June 1st

Hadong-gun’s Summer Festival Moves to June

Discover Geoje in June With a Celebration of Nature and Festivals

62nd Geoje Okpo Battle Festival to Take Place June 14-16

Sacheon Cable Car to Change its Regular Closure Days

Gyeongnam Celebrates Opening of Korea Aerospace Administration

The Latest

Gimhae Airport and Busan Station to Expand Large Taxi Fleet Starting June

Sacheon City Library Set to Open June 1st

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check-in at Seoul Station City-Airport Terminal with Lufthansa

Jr. Whopper Special at Burger King

김해공항·부산역, 이제 대형택시 쉽게 탈 수 있다! 6월부터 신고제 전환 시행

Busan
overcast clouds
19.3 ° C
19.3 °
19.3 °
64 %
3.7kmh
100 %
Thu
19 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
23 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 