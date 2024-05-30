Participate in the 2024 Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival: “Hanging a Hope Lantern”

Jinju City has officially begun preparations for the 2024 Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival with the launch of its “Hanging a Hope Lantern” program, inviting citizens to participate in this cherished tradition.

The “Lighting of Hope Lanterns” is a unique feature of the Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival.

This program commemorates the 70,000 civilians, government officials, and soldiers who defended Jinju Castle during the Japanese invasions of Korea. By hanging wish lanterns, participants honor the history of the Battle of Jinjuseong Fortress and brighten the “field” with their collective hopes and dreams.

In this event, citizens and tourists can attach their wishes to lanterns, which will then be displayed during the festival.

The wish lanterns will be showcased from October 5 to 20 in the Somang Light Tunnel at Namgangdunchi in Manggyeong-dong, illuminating “Our Hope” and the night sky of Jinju in October.

Each wish lantern is available for 10,000 won. Those interested in participating can apply from June 3 to 19 by visiting the Jinju City town or myeon office, or the Dong Administrative Welfare Center.

Applications will also be accepted from June 3 to July 31 on the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival website (www.yudeung.com), where participants can also check the location of their hope lantern.