Parts of the pedestrian bridge that would connect Osiria Station on the Donghae Line to the Theme Park that crosses over the street are opening on the 22nd.

Once this portion opens, it is expected to ease the inconveniences of crossing two crosswalks from Osiria station to the Theme Park and Busan National Science Museum, as well as reduce traffic risks.

But there is also criticism that this is only a half-opening as construction has been continually delayed.