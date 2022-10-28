Passenger Ships Can Now Travel Between Korea and Japan

Starting yesterday, passenger ships can travel between South Korea and Japan for the first time in two years and seven months.

Busan Port is preparing to welcome in visitors with the first pilot operation scheduled by Panstar Group, scheduled to carry 10 passengers and crew members between Busan and Osaka on November 1st.

After arriving on the following day, passengers will go through quarantine procedures at Osaka Port before disembarking. They will tour the city and leave for Busan on the same day.