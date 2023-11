The Busan Development Citizen Foundation released the results of a satisfaction survey of 845 passengers for the Busan Rapid Transit (BRT) lane.

The surveyed citizens expressed satisfaction with the BRT allowing for smooth traffic and minimal congestion but showed dissatisfaction with the exposed outdoor waiting areas.

According to the results, the rate of satisfaction was 60.2%, nearly 7 times higher than the 8.1% who expressed dissatisfaction.