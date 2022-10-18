Passion & Fashion Busan Takes Center Stage This Weekend at BEXCO

The 2022 Busan International Shoes & Textile Fashion Exhibition, known as ‘Passion & Fashion’, which contributes to the development of the footwear, textile, and fashion industries, will be held from October 20 to 22 at the BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1 in Haeundae.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, ‘Passion and Fashion Busan’ has 329 companies from related industries such as footwear, fashion clothing, new materials, industrial textiles, textile raw materials, and textile machinery participating and operating 544 booths. It presents a vision of inter-industry convergence and at the same time provides a variety of attractions through 50 side events.

It is expected that this event will provide an opportunity for the shrinking footwear, textile, and fashion industries to take a leap forward as a place of communication between companies, buyers, and customers, and support the globalization of local brands through corporate brand promotion and market development.

For the 30th anniversary celebration, they will operate the ‘Vision-X Zone’ under the theme of an integrated vision between industries, so that you can check next-generation new technologies for each industry in one place. It provides a place to experience the story of fashion completion, ‘try on fashion’, ‘try on shoes’, and ‘take a full body picture in 3D’.

By strengthening corporate support-type events, various conferences will be held to help domestic participating companies create new business and networking, such as an overseas buyer video conference, a global shoe buyer export competition, and a buyer matching order consultation conference.

In addition, contests such as the Korea Shoes Design Competition, Busan Textile Invitational Artist Exhibition, Korean Traditional Costume Competition, and Busan Textile Design Competition are also held to create a startup-friendly event.

Looking at each exhibition, the ‘Busan International Shoe Show’ operates a total of 6 zones, including the Sneakers Hall and the Medi/Sports Hall, by strengthening the content containing storytelling for each brand. The ‘Custom Shoes Convention’, in which 20 famous custom artists participate, the ‘Premium Shoes Show’ run by a famous shoe YouTuber, and the ‘Shroma Exhibition’, an exhibition of rare sneakers produced at the Busan factory in the 80’s and 90’s, will welcome visitors.

At the ‘Busan International Industrial Textiles Exhibition’, industrial materials (fibers for safety protection, high-strength, heat-resistant, flame-resistant fibers) will be presented. In addition, drones for various uses made of composite materials such as lightweight materials (carbon, ceramic, rubber, etc.) are on display and can be experienced.

The ‘Busan International Textile and Fashion Exhibition’ consists of seven themed pavilions. In the Green Life Zone, environmental, social and transparent (ESG) eco-friendly companies hold experiential exhibitions, an ‘OOTD Battle’, personal color diagnosis, the National University Student Fashion Association exhibition, Black Friday, and a hanbok accessory-making experience event are held in the Green Life Zone. It provides a variety of attractions for young people and the like.

In Hall 3B of Exhibition Hall 1 of BEXCO, ‘Busan Fashion Design Contest’ and ‘Busan Collection’ are held together with Korea-ASEAN Fashion Week, and synergy effects are expected, such as discovering new designers who will lead the fashion industry and providing trends in the local fashion industry.

YouTube influencers such as ‘Wadi’, ‘Happa’, and ‘Shubze’ visit the exhibition hall to hold various events and upload on-site sketch videos so that you can find the exhibition again anytime, anywhere. In addition, Lee Sang-min, a broadcaster appointed as an ambassador for the footwear industry in Busan, and rappers Cha Boom, Shaving, and Gao Guy who appeared on Mnet’s “Show Me the Money” will also visit the exhibition hall.