Passion & Fashion Busan Takes Center Stage This Weekend at BEXCO

Busan International Footwear & Textile Fashion Fair will now be presented as “Passion and Fashion Busan.”

Passion and Fashion Busan 2020 (PFB) is hosted by Busan Metropolitan City, with BEXCO as the primary supervisory institution, and will be held from October 29 through November 1 at BEXCO’s Exhibition Center 1, Hall 3.

Contrary to previous years, PFB 2020 will be held in two sections: a B2B Expo (October 29-30) and a B2C expo with 200 booths featuring 120 companies (October 31 to November 1). The B2C expo, which will feature 190 companies, focuses on providing marketing opportunities (e.g. individualized consultations by top Korean/foreign buyers).

There will also be a contract consultation fair that is held both online and offline to help local companies find new business opportunities. The B2C expo, which is held during the weekend, is a fashion market at which visitors will be able to purchase high-quality shoes and fashion products made by Busan-based companies. Purchasing will also be available via “live commerce” for those who are unable to visit Busan in person.

A wide range of auxiliary events (conferences, contests, awards ceremonies, etc.), such as the Korea Footwear Biomechanics Symposium, BITE Forum, and Society of Fashion & Textile Industry’s fall academic conference, will be held, all in strict adherence to quarantine rules.

The first priority of this year’s PFB is the health and safety of all participants, based on which the secretariat is busy finalizing preparations for quarantine measures. PFB 2020 aims to provide an opportunity for the shoe, textile, and fashion industries of Busan to recover the losses caused by COVID-19 as well as promote and provide new business opportunities to corporate brands.

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

