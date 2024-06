British tenor Paul Potts will be in Gimhae for a night of incredible music on June 23rd at Gimhae Culture Center Maru Hall.

Potts shot to fame in 2007 by winning ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent with a mesmerizing rendition of Puccini’s Nessun Dorma.

He’ll be joined onstage by Soprano Lee Eun-ju, pianist Kim Eun-hye, and violinist Kim Seo-jin.

Tickets for the concert range from 44,000 won to 77,000 won