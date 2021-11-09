Arts & Culture

Peace Concert to Commemorate UN Veterans to be Held This Evening

Haps Staff

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs will hold a peace concert to commemorate the UN veterans at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center at 5 pm today.

The concert, which is held to commemorate the International Day of Remembrance of the UN Veterans (November 11), starts with the military band medley of the UN veterans of the Navy and ends with the Seocho Symphony Orchestra’s film music medley followed by performances by soprano Lee Se-hee, baritone Ahn Hee-do, and Little Stars.

Busan Mayor Park Hyeong-jun, other top officials in related departments including the Veterans Affairs Minister Hwang Ki-cheol, and 40 UN veterans and their families from 7 countries who visited Korea at the invitation of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs will attend.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
scattered clouds
11 ° C
11 °
7.1 °
58 %
1kmh
40 %
Wed
14 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 