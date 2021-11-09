Peace Concert to Commemorate UN Veterans to be Held This Evening

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs will hold a peace concert to commemorate the UN veterans at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center at 5 pm today.

The concert, which is held to commemorate the International Day of Remembrance of the UN Veterans (November 11), starts with the military band medley of the UN veterans of the Navy and ends with the Seocho Symphony Orchestra’s film music medley followed by performances by soprano Lee Se-hee, baritone Ahn Hee-do, and Little Stars.

Busan Mayor Park Hyeong-jun, other top officials in related departments including the Veterans Affairs Minister Hwang Ki-cheol, and 40 UN veterans and their families from 7 countries who visited Korea at the invitation of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs will attend.