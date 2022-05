The Busan Metropolitan Corporation announced earlier in the week that it had completed the installation of the top of the pedestrian overpass connecting Lotte World Adventure Busan to Osiria Station on the Donghae Line within the Osiria Tourism Complex in Gijang county.

The Busan Metropolitan Corporation plans to finish the installation of safety railings and elevators by the end of June and open the 63.6m-long road crossing section first.