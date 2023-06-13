Pedestrian Overpass Opening at Osiria Station Delayed

The completion of a pedestrian overpass connecting Osiria Station on the Donghae Nambu Line to popular theme parks in Busan has been delayed due to the lack of cooperation between relevant agencies.

The overpass, aimed at enhancing convenience and safety for visitors to the Osiria Tourism Complex, was initially scheduled to be finished in August.

However, the facilities related to the ticket gate are not ready, leading to expectations that it will not be available until next year.

The Busan Metropolitan City Corporation has been overseeing the construction, which involves the installation of a 57.6-meter pedestrian overpass.

While progress has been made in the construction of foundations and piers, the completion of ticket gate facilities has been hampered by difficulties in coordinating with other organizations.

Consultations involving the Busan Metropolitan City Corporation, the National Railroad Corporation, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport have faced delays since October of last year.

The situation has drawn criticism towards the city corporation for opening the overpass only partially despite a budget of over 6 billion won.

The completion of negotiations and the installation of ticket gates are expected to push the full opening of the facility to the first half of next year.

This delay has highlighted the “last mile” problem in the Osiria Tourism Complex, where visitors experience inconvenience due to the short distance from public transportation stops to their destinations.

The introduction of personal mobility has been considered as a potential solution, but the lack of progress in construction has resulted in further inconvenience for users.