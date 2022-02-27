Pedro Almodovar Retrospective

A retrospective of 10 of Spanish director Pedro Almodovar is taking place until March 24 at the Busan Cinema Center.
Event Information
Period: March 1 – March 24, 2022
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Film List
Broken Embraces / Los abrazos rotos
To Return / Volver
Live Flesh / Carne trémula
The Flower of My Secret / La flor de mi secreto
Kika
High Heels / Tacones lejanos
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown / Mujeres al borde de un ataque de “nervios”
Law of Desire / La ley del deseo
What Have I Done to Deserve This? / ¿Qué he hecho yo para merecer esto?
Dark Habits / Entre tinieblas