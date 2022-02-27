Pedro Almodovar Retrospective

Events

A retrospective of 10 of Spanish director Pedro Almodovar is taking place until March 24 at the Busan Cinema Center.

Period: March 1 – March 24, 2022

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Broken Embraces / Los abrazos rotos

To Return / Volver

Live Flesh / Carne trémula

The Flower of My Secret / La flor de mi secreto

Kika

High Heels / Tacones lejanos

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown / Mujeres al borde de un ataque de “nervios”

Law of Desire / La ley del deseo

What Have I Done to Deserve This? / ¿Qué he hecho yo para merecer esto?

Dark Habits / Entre tinieblas

 

