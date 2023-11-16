Pending Projects in Osiria Struggling to Begin Construction

The Osiria Tourist Complex in Busan is facing challenges as the real estate market stalls due to high-interest rates, impacting businesses preparing for construction.

According to the Kookje Shinmoon, of the 34 facilities in the complex, 7 are on the brink of construction, facing delays and financing issues.

Concerns are rising as experts predict a tougher real estate market next year.

Showplex, a project at the Culture and Arts Town site, is undergoing a repurchase process by the Busan Urban Corporation due to high interest rates and project financing failures.

Trendy Youth Town, the largest single business site, is also struggling to proceed with construction.

The situation is expected to improve next year with anticipated interest rate cuts, providing a potential window for progress.

Family resort businesses, though less affected, still grapple with the burden of high-interest rates.