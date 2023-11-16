Image: Showplex
Busan News

Pending Projects in Osiria Struggling to Begin Construction

By Haps Staff

The Osiria Tourist Complex in Busan is facing challenges as the real estate market stalls due to high-interest rates, impacting businesses preparing for construction.

According to the Kookje Shinmoon, of the 34 facilities in the complex, 7 are on the brink of construction, facing delays and financing issues.

Concerns are rising as experts predict a tougher real estate market next year.

Showplex, a project at the Culture and Arts Town site, is undergoing a repurchase process by the Busan Urban Corporation due to high interest rates and project financing failures.

Trendy Youth Town, the largest single business site, is also struggling to proceed with construction.

The situation is expected to improve next year with anticipated interest rate cuts, providing a potential window for progress.

Family resort businesses, though less affected, still grapple with the burden of high-interest rates.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Bank to Launch Three English-Friendly Branches From January

What You Should Know About Transportation and Office Work For CSAT Day

Nam-gu Introduces a Smart Crosswalk System to Stop “Smombies”

Busan Launches Special Hygiene Inspection for Lodging and Bathhouse Establishments

Dongbaektong App In Danger of Disappearing

Turn Toward Busan Memorial Ceremony Held Today at UN Memorial Cemetery

The Latest

Gamers Night

부산·전남 전통시장이 함께하는 2023년 영호남 전통시장 박람회 개최

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Korea Destinations: Hueree Camellia Festival in Jeju

Burger King Running New Whopper Promo This Week

2023 Yeonghonam Traditional Market Fair Taking Place at the BCC This Weekend

Busan
few clouds
9 ° C
9 °
9 °
37 %
6.2kmh
20 %
Fri
11 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 