Image: Suyeong-gu District
Pengsoo Returns to Gwangalli Beach This Summer With a New Look and Message

The popular EBS character Pengsoo has returned to Gwangalli Beach this summer sporting a new look and a new message.

Suyeong-gu has announced that statues of the popular penguin will be installed around the area once again in order to lift the spirits of kids and grownups with the beloved character.

Last year, Pengsoo wore a mask at the beach to encourage citizens to mask up, however, this year, he is maskless and sporting a bandage on his flipper indicating that he has been vaccinated and that the pandemic will hopefully end soon returning a sense of normalcy to the country.

Image: Suyeong-gu District

Pengsoo will be at the beach until the end of the summer season on August 31st according to Suyeong-gu District.

Banners will also be placed around him encouraging citizens to wear masks and to maintain social distancing.

In addition, another 6-meter-tall figure of Pengsoo riding a standup paddle board will also be set up at sea.

