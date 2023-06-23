Pengsoo to Be Replaced By BTS at Gwangalli Beach This Summer

Suyeong-gu has announced the conclusion of the beloved Pengsoo series that has entertained visitors at Gwangalli Beach for the past three years. In its place, a new project called the S Character Zone will be introduced, created in collaboration with the mobile game ‘In the Island with BTS’.

This game, featuring popular K-pop group BTS as game characters and ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo, will inspire the design of character photo zones, including models and large lettering sculptures adorned with neon signs.

The S Character Zone, situated near the universal deck road across from the Suyeong-gu Life and Culture Center, will be open to the public from the unveiling ceremony on July 1st until the end of August when Gwangalli Beach closes.

The unveiling ceremony will feature an audience participation quiz show, where a citizen representative will be selected to join the special event.

Following the ceremony, tourists visiting Gwangalli Beach can experience the country’s first and only permanent drone light show, titled ‘Gwangalli M Drone Light Show’. The show will showcase stunning visuals under the theme of ‘In the Island with BTS│Gwangalli’.

To commemorate the collaboration of ‘In the Island with BTS│Gwangalli’, an event will be held at the Gwangalli Tourist Information Center. From July 1st, visitors can receive a specially designed pocket fan by uploading a certified photo on their personal social networks (SNS) and presenting it at the center on a first-come, first-served basis.

This event aims to engage and reward visitors while promoting the unique collaboration between BTS, the game, and Gwangalli Beach.