Image: Suyeong-gu District
Pengsu is Coming Back to Gwangalli Beach this Summer

The popular EBS character Pengsu will be coming back to Gwangalli Beach once again this summer.

Suyeong-gu has announced that six statues of the popular penguin will be installed around the area in order to lift the spirits of kids and grownups with the beloved character.

Some of the installations include:

— A 4-meter Super Giant Pengsu next to the Gwangalli sign on the beach which can be photographed with kids and a “Pengsoo Gwangalli” sign

— A 2.1-meter Pengsu statue riding a Standup Paddleboard at the entrance of the beach

— Pengsu playing in the water

— Pengsu suntanning

— Pengsu environmental keeper

— A 1.3-meter children’s eye level Pengsu

Beach announcements related to quarantine safety will be made also be made by Pengsu again this year.

The statues will be up from July through September.

