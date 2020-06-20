Image: YouTube screen capture
Pengsu is Coming to Gwangalli Beach this Summer

Haps Staff

The popular EBS character Pengsu will be coming to Gwangalli and Millak Waterside Park this summer.

Suyeong-gu has announced that statues of the popular penguin will be installed around the area in order to lift the spirits of kids and grownups with the beloved character.

Some of the installations include:

— A 4-meter Pengsu next to the Gwangalli sign on the beach which can be photographed with kids and a “Pengsu Gwangalli” sign

— Three Pengsu sculptures near the Homers Hotel

— A Pengsu statue riding a Standup Paddleboard at the entrance of the beach

— A photo zone at Gwangalli Beach Square

— An environmental Pengsu sculpture reminding citizen’s to clean their garbage at Millak Waterside Park

— Beach announcements related to Coronavirus safety will be made by Pengsu

The statues will be placed for two months.

Image: Suyeong-gu

