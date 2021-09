For the second year in a row, the Pentaport Rock Festival in Incheon will be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.

This year’s event is scheduled for October 9 and 10.

Acts already confirmed for this year include Lee Seung-hwan and Yoon Sang, 10cm, Daybreak, and Leenalchi.

More performers, including international performers, are expected to be announced at a later date.

Around 780,000 people watched the online performances last year.