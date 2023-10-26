Travel

Persistent Flight Delays Post-COVID-19 Surging at Gimhae Airport

By Haps Staff

Following the decline of COVID-19, airport traffic has surged, yet flight delays persist at Gimhae Airport.

Recent data disclosed by the Korea Airports Corporation to Rep. Cho Oh-seop (Democratic Party of Korea) of the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee on the 25th, revealed that the flight delay rate at Gimhae Airport between January and September this year stood at 18.0%.

Detailed figures disclosed a delay rate of 16.5% for departures and 19.5% for arrivals, marking a threefold increase from the 4.0% recorded in the same period last year.

The delay rate across Korea’s major airports, including Gimhae, Gimpo, and Jeju, was noted at 22.2%, significantly higher compared to the 6.3% recorded in the same period last year.

Airlines such as Air Seoul, T’way Air, and Jeju Air reported delay rates well above the average, indicating the pervasive nature of the problem. The industry has cited multiple reasons for the delays, including passenger congestion, baggage transport disruptions, and insufficient boarding gates, exacerbated by intensified security screenings.

Passengers have faced mounting inconvenience due to these delays, leading to numerous reported cases of flight damage, especially for passengers of Jin Air, Korean Air, and Asiana Airlines.

However, the lack of proper compensation mechanisms for the incurred losses has compounded the issue. To address these concerns, Rep. Cho emphasized the need for government intervention and improved policies to alleviate the challenges faced by passengers affected by flight delays.

Additionally, data received by Rep. Heo Jong-sik highlighted a different aviation concern – bird collisions during takeoff and landing at various domestic airports.

Bird strike incidents have been identified, with Gimpo Airport, Gimhae Airport, Jeju Airport, and Incheon Airport among the sites with recorded cases, urging authorities to address potential aviation safety risks.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Trip.com Names Busan a TOP2 International Destination

Busan Voted Top Night Tourism Destination For Domestic Tourists

Discussions of Flights From Gimhae to Istanbul and Warsaw In The Works

Vietjet to Launch Service From Busan to Phu Quoc in December

24th Busan International Travel Fair Gets Underway Thursday

Korea Destinations: Fall Foliage Forecast for South Korea

The Latest

Busan Authorities on High Alert Over Halloween Activities This Weekend

Mayor Park Meets with Dutch Ambassador Peter van der Vliet to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Busan Global Village Hosts “English Flea Market” and “English Experience Event” Today

책임감 있는 도박: 안전한 베팅 환경을 위한 제도 및 전략

Busan Sees a Decline in Two-Wheeler Accidents Despite Delivery Culture Boom

BAMA in Grand Joseon Held This Weekend

Busan
clear sky
14.8 ° C
14.8 °
14.8 °
69 %
2.7kmh
0 %
Fri
15 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 