Persistent Flight Delays Post-COVID-19 Surging at Gimhae Airport

Following the decline of COVID-19, airport traffic has surged, yet flight delays persist at Gimhae Airport.

Recent data disclosed by the Korea Airports Corporation to Rep. Cho Oh-seop (Democratic Party of Korea) of the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee on the 25th, revealed that the flight delay rate at Gimhae Airport between January and September this year stood at 18.0%.

Detailed figures disclosed a delay rate of 16.5% for departures and 19.5% for arrivals, marking a threefold increase from the 4.0% recorded in the same period last year.

The delay rate across Korea’s major airports, including Gimhae, Gimpo, and Jeju, was noted at 22.2%, significantly higher compared to the 6.3% recorded in the same period last year.

Airlines such as Air Seoul, T’way Air, and Jeju Air reported delay rates well above the average, indicating the pervasive nature of the problem. The industry has cited multiple reasons for the delays, including passenger congestion, baggage transport disruptions, and insufficient boarding gates, exacerbated by intensified security screenings.

Passengers have faced mounting inconvenience due to these delays, leading to numerous reported cases of flight damage, especially for passengers of Jin Air, Korean Air, and Asiana Airlines.

However, the lack of proper compensation mechanisms for the incurred losses has compounded the issue. To address these concerns, Rep. Cho emphasized the need for government intervention and improved policies to alleviate the challenges faced by passengers affected by flight delays.

Additionally, data received by Rep. Heo Jong-sik highlighted a different aviation concern – bird collisions during takeoff and landing at various domestic airports.

Bird strike incidents have been identified, with Gimpo Airport, Gimhae Airport, Jeju Airport, and Incheon Airport among the sites with recorded cases, urging authorities to address potential aviation safety risks.