Peruvian Ambassador Daul Matute-Mejia Visits Mayor Park

Busan Mayor Park Heung-joon met with Peruvian Ambassador to Korea Daul Matute-Mejia on the afternoon of the 16th and asked for support for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 Busan World Expo and strengthen the cooperative relationship between the city of Busan and Peru.

Mayor Park thanked the Peruvian ambassador to Korea for his visit and expressed his hope that Busan, which is growing as a hub city in Northeast Asia, would show a lot of interest.

Mayor Park emphasized continuous exchanges and cooperation with Peru.

“Starting with material aid during the Korean War, we have been laying the institutional foundation for economic cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1963. We ask that the Ambassador will play many roles to promote smooth cooperation in the future,” he said.

In addition, Mayor Park and Ambassador Matoute talked a lot about various ways to strengthen cooperation between cities, such as honorary consuls, signing sisterhood ties between cities, and promoting educational programs for nurturing talented people in Busan and Peru.

Mayor Park additionally requested the Peruvian Ambassador to Korea to actively support the bid for the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

Peru achieved full independence on December 9, 1824 after declaring independence from Spain on July 28, 1821, and celebrated its 200th anniversary on July 28, this year.