The pet dog playground “Dongsoop” opened on the Tongmyong University campus yesterday.

Dongsoop is a complex cultural space where pets and owners can interact together scheduled to begin trial operation from the 18th.

The space is located immediately to the right upon entering through the main gate of the university in Yongdang-dong, Nam-gu.

Its major facilities include playgrounds for small and medium-sized dogs, a bamboo walking path, a foot wash station, and a resting area for pet owners.