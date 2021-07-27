Image by JeongMin Yi from Pixabay
Pet Taxis Becoming More Popular in Busan

Haps Staff

Pet taxis are becoming more popular around the city, especially with larger dog owners who have difficulty transporting them.

Currently, there are 34 licensed pet taxis in the city, which began in operation in 2018 with the revision of the Animal Protection Act.

For the safety of the pets and drivers, a screen is placed between them and dogs should be transported in crates.

Usually, the mode of transportation is in an SUV.

The basic fare is higher than a regular taxi at 7,000 won, but after that, it costs around 1,000 won per kilometer, the same rate as a regular cab.

You can check out more information here.

