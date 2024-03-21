Image: Pulmuone Food & Culture (BUSAN X the SKY)
Pet Week Event at the Busan X The SKY

By Haps Staff

In honor of International Dog Day on the 23rd, a special ‘Pet Week’ event will take place at the LCT Observatory welcoming visitors along with their furry companions.

Pulmuone Food & Culture, in collaboration with Pulmuone’s pet food brand ‘Pulmuone Amio’, is organizing this event to celebrate the love and well-being of dogs worldwide and promote pet adoption culture.

The Pet Week in the SKY event, hosted by Busan X the Sky and Pulmuone Amio, invites pet owners (with small dogs and cats) to enjoy quality time with their pets and healthy pet food amidst the stunning vistas of Haeundae.

The event runs until the 31st.

Participants can capture memorable moments with their pets in the designated pet-only space overlooking Haeundae from the 98th floor of Busan X the Sky. Exclusive Busan special package products are available for purchase through online platforms like Naver and Trip.com.

Please note that only one pet per guardian is allowed, and medium to large dog breeds weighing over 10kg are not permitted, following the classification of small dogs by the National Institute of Animal Science.

Visitors can also explore various attractions, including the ‘Sky Station’ featuring the iconic ‘Baby Shark’ sculpture, a dedicated photo zone, and the exhilarating ‘Sky Gate’ offering panoramic views of Haeundae from the 98th to the 100th floor of the observatory.

