Peter Pet Dog Cafe Opens In Buk-gu

Busan Buk-gu Office announced that ‘Peter Pet Dog Cafe’, operated as a self-supporting business, has opened near where the old livestock dog market used to be in Buk-gu, Busan.

The cafe has a play area, hotel, and beauty salon for dogs.

Various programs are being held here, such as training courses for dogs and making homemade snacks.

Buk-gu office said the dog cafe is operated as a self-sufficiency project, where job creation for residents can also be achieved.

Buk-gu office plans to support residents who work at the dog cafe to become self-reliant by helping them obtain qualifications in the fields of pet dog management, behavior corrector, and pet hairdresser.

Currently, eight residents are participating in the dog cafe self-sufficiency project.

Peter Pet Dog Cafe in Gijang was selected as an “Animal Loving Angel Company” earlier this year.

 

Peter Pet Dog Cafe Opens In Buk-gu

BeFM News
Travel

