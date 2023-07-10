Image: S&CO
Phantom of the Opera to Begin its Seoul Run Next Week

By Haps Staff

After successfully opening in Busan, the Korean cast version of The Phantom of the Opera is set to open its Seoul shows beginning on the 21st of July.

The nearly four-month run will take place at the Charlotte Theater until November 17th.

The cast includes Cho Seung-woo, Jae-lim Choi, Jeon Dongseok, and Song Won-geun.

The Busan shows ran for 2 1/2 months at the Dream Theatre and concluded on June 18th.

Tickets for the Seoul shows run between 90,000 won and 160,000 won and can be found on Interpark Global.

Haps Staff
