Philip Kotler Becomes Recipient of the MAD STARS 2022 International Honorary Award

Marketing author, consultant, and professor emeritus Philip Kotler becomes the recipient of the MAD STARS 2022 International Honorary Award.

Traditionally, MAD STARS has awarded an International Honorary Award to individuals and organizations that have achieved ground-breaking innovation and achievements in the industry of advertising.

This year to reflect the broadening scope of MAD STARS and its expansion beyond advertising to include the fields of marketing and digital content.

Kotler is known around the world as the “father of modern marketing.” For over 50 years, he has taught at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Kotler’s book Marketing Management is the most widely used textbook in marketing around the world.

Kotler has been a pioneer, advocate, and leading figure in the marketing industry for more than half a century. He is the author of over 150 articles and 90 books, including Principles of Marketing, Kotler on Marketing, Marketing 5.0: Technology for Humanity, and My Adventures in Marketing.

His research covers all aspects of marketing. He has been a consultant to IBM, General Electric, AT&T, Bank of America, Merck, Motorola, Ford, and others. He has lectured several times in Italy, Sweden, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Chile, and many other countries.

Philip Kotler will give a special talk at MAD STARS in August to commemorate the award. It will be held over two days under the following themes — Vision for Valuable Marketing and Place Marketing and Strategy.

“We are very proud that our very first honorary award for someone from the marketing field, would be awarded to a leading figure known as the father of modern marketing. Professor Philip Kotler’s achievements in marketing are unparalleled, he is a leading authority in the field of international business,” said Hwan-Jin Choi, chairperson of MAD STARS.

MAD STARS 2022 will be held from the 25th of August to the 27th (KST) in Busan and is currently accepting pre-registration for attendance. MAD STARS 2022 will also be held online through the festival’s website.

For more information visit www.adstars.org.