Philippine Airlines Preparing to Resume Busan to Manila Route From June

As restrictions on quarantine measures are easing around the country, airlines both domestic and international are looking to resume flights from Gimhae International Airport.

Philippine Airlines announced that it plans to resume flights on Thursdays and Sundays from June 2nd and will apply for a transportation license from the quarantine authorities.

If passed, it would be the first foreign airline to resume flights from Gimhae.

While the airline has started taking individual reservations, some are criticizing it for taking reservations without actually obtaining a permit yet.

The key is to be able to obtain the permits from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, which also announced that they intend to restore 50% of the international flights that were scheduled in 2019 within this year, so the possibility that the flights may actually run is increasing.

Philippine Airlines said that they would depart Gimhae on Thursdays and Sundays at 8:50 p.m. and the flights from Manila would leave at 2:55 p.m.

The flight takes about four hours.

Currently, the only international flights out of Gimhae are domestic carriers.

There are only two destinations — Qinqdao and Saipan — while flights to Guam are scheduled to resume later this month.