Image: Jeju Port /Tongyeong City.
Travel

Philippine Company Secures New Star Passenger Ship in 4th Round of Bidding, Raising Concerns for Busan-Jeju Route

By Haps Staff

The recent confirmation of a Philippine company winning the bid for the New Star, the only passenger ship servicing the Busan-Jeju route, has sparked concerns about the future of the route.

With the possibility of the ship being relocated to the Philippines, the prospects for resuming the Busan-Jeju route within the year remain uncertain.

A domestic company had won the initial bid for New Star but failed to complete the balance payment, leading to a subsequent re-bidding process.

Eventually, in the fourth round of bidding, a Philippine company secured the vessel for 10.7 billion won. This has raised concerns about the potential discontinuation of the Busan-Jeju route, which has been pivotal for over a century, providing a vital link between the two regions.

The Philippines’ apparent interest in the New Star stems from the country’s demand for passenger ships, particularly those with a focus on passenger comfort and enhanced space.

Given the escalating costs of constructing new ships, the New Star, which is nearly 25 years old, stands as an appealing and cost-effective option, especially as the Philippines lacks specific age restrictions for passenger vessels.

While efforts are underway to potentially resume the Busan-Jeju route, challenges persist, including financial constraints, economic downturns, and uncertainties surrounding the profitability of the route.

Despite the current hurdles, authorities remain optimistic about the possibility of reopening the Busan-Jeju passenger route within the year.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Persistent Flight Delays Post-COVID-19 Surging at Gimhae Airport

Trip.com Names Busan a TOP2 International Destination

Busan Voted Top Night Tourism Destination For Domestic Tourists

Discussions of Flights From Gimhae to Istanbul and Warsaw In The Works

Vietjet to Launch Service From Busan to Phu Quoc in December

24th Busan International Travel Fair Gets Underway Thursday

The Latest

What’s On in Busan: October 30 – November 5

‘Jinju Olbaem Night Market’ to Temporarily Close for Winter Revamp

Gyeongbu Expressway Heading Towards Busan

McDonald’s to Raise Prices on 13 Items This Week

Lotte World Adventure Busan Transforms Into a Winter Wonderland for Christmas

Busan Opera House Reverts Back to the “Twist” Method of Construction

Busan
few clouds
9 ° C
9 °
9 °
93 %
2.1kmh
20 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 