Arts & Culture

Photo Exhibition “The Legend of the French UN Battalion During the Korean War” Comes to an End

Haps Staff

“The Legend of the French UN Battalion during the Korean War (1950-1953)” exhibition hosted by the Embassy of France in Korea, in collaboration with the GoEun Museum of Photography and Alliance Française in Busan, came to a conclusion last night with a private event at the museum.

French Ambassador Mr. Philippe Leforet closed the one-month exhibition which ran from October 23 to November 23.

This photo exhibition focused on the historical epic of these brave men from France who fought during the Korean War, under the command of the famous General Monclar, hero of the two world wars.

The photographs retrace the daily life of these men during the conflict, including portraits of some emblematic characters of the French Battalion. 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
1.1 °
56 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Mon
5 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
13 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 