Photo Exhibition “The Legend of the French UN Battalion During the Korean War” Comes to an End

“The Legend of the French UN Battalion during the Korean War (1950-1953)” exhibition hosted by the Embassy of France in Korea, in collaboration with the GoEun Museum of Photography and Alliance Française in Busan, came to a conclusion last night with a private event at the museum.

French Ambassador Mr. Philippe Leforet closed the one-month exhibition which ran from October 23 to November 23.

This photo exhibition focused on the historical epic of these brave men from France who fought during the Korean War, under the command of the famous General Monclar, hero of the two world wars.

The photographs retrace the daily life of these men during the conflict, including portraits of some emblematic characters of the French Battalion.