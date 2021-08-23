Photo Exhibition to Commemorate the 45th Anniversary of the Shimonoseki Sisterhood Relationship Underway

The city of Busan is holding a ‘Photo Exhibition commemorating the 45th anniversary of the Busan-Shimonoseki sisterhood relationship’ in the exhibition room on the second floor of City Hall for five days from the 23rd.

27 photos covering the culture, natural scenery, and festivals of Shimonoseki, such as the Gateway Bridge, Busan Gate, and Kawadana Onsen, are exhibited, allowing you to enjoy the colorful and beautiful scenery of Shimonoseki vividly through photos.

The city of Busan and Shimonoseki signed a sisterhood relationship in 1976, and since 1992, they have been promoting friendship by mutually participating in festivals such as mutual dispatch of public officials, Chosun News Agency, and Little Busan Festa.

The city of Busan plans to hold a photo exhibition to commemorate the relationship between sister cities such as Dubai, UAE, and Hokkaido, Japan in October to strengthen the bond with the sister cities and continue to exchange culture.