Arts & Culture

“Photo Story of Two Photographers” Exhibition Runs Through May 25

Haps Staff

An interesting photo exhibit is being held at the PD Art Gallery in Beom-il-dong through May 25 featuring pictures of Busan from over 40 years of news coverage.

Two former photojournalists, Kim Tak-don and Moon Jin-woo, present photos of turbulent times in Korean society through the 1980s and 1990s.

Among the photos, scenes from the 6.10 Democratic Uprising shows photos of the streets in front of Busan City Hall being teargassed and photos of military vehicles occupying the roads after martial law was declared.

Moon Jin-woo’s photo exhibition looks at “The Age of Loss”, which shows the dark social landscape of the 1980s.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
22 ° C
22 °
22 °
71 %
5.9kmh
100 %
Wed
20 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 