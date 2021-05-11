“Photo Story of Two Photographers” Exhibition Runs Through May 25

An interesting photo exhibit is being held at the PD Art Gallery in Beom-il-dong through May 25 featuring pictures of Busan from over 40 years of news coverage.

Two former photojournalists, Kim Tak-don and Moon Jin-woo, present photos of turbulent times in Korean society through the 1980s and 1990s.

Among the photos, scenes from the 6.10 Democratic Uprising shows photos of the streets in front of Busan City Hall being teargassed and photos of military vehicles occupying the roads after martial law was declared.

Moon Jin-woo’s photo exhibition looks at “The Age of Loss”, which shows the dark social landscape of the 1980s.