Photo Zone Built to Promote Bid for 2030 Busan World Expo in Association with the Haeundae Light Festival

The city of Busan has announced that a photo zone to promote its bid for the 2030 World Expo was built on Haeundae’s sandy beach in association with the 9th Haeundae Light Festival under the theme “Again, Haeundae Sea of Light”.

The 9th Haeundae Light Festival has been underway from November 18, 2022 to January 24, 2023. Fantastic light waves will be on display around Haeundae Beach with beautiful light exhibits located on every street for visitors to see.

This photo zone was established to raise support for the city to attract the 2030 World Expo and publicize the world’s fascination with Busan, a candidate city to host the World Expo.

In the photo zone, a 21m board with “2030 EXPO BUSAN,” written on it, an EXPO Boogi exhibit, and LED light stairs have been installed.

Travelers visiting Haeundae can take a once-in-a-lifetime photo with the backdrop of the splendid night sea on Haeundae’s sandy beach, which is tinged in golden colors through the exotic and fantastic lighting effects.

Visitors are expected to be able to enjoy both day and nighttime sea views.

Busan will launch a citizen participatory SNS event to spread support in an attempt to attract the World Expo from November 26 through December 16. By posting a photo of the Expo Boogi exhibit installed at the photo zone along with an essential hashtag* on your preferred SNS, you will be entered in a draw for a chance to win one of 100 souvenirs.

*Essential hashtags: #2030부산세계박람회x해운대빛축제, #2030부산세계박람회x부산에유치해, #2030부산세계박람회x엑스포부기

During the event period, the Expo PR character K-pop Boogi, will appear in person between 19:00 and 21:00 every weekend and will present small, but memorable gifts to tourists.