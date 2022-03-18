Photo Zone Event Held at Five of Busan’s Major Attractions

The city of Busan announced that it will install a photo zone for domestic and foreign tourists using Busan’s communication character bookkeeping at the city gateway and major tourist destinations, and hold an SNS event to visit the photo zone.

The photo zone installation areas include three city gates, including Busan Station, Gimhae Airport, and the International Passenger Terminal, and two major tourist attractions, including Yongdusan Park and Taejongdae.

Different photo zones were installed indoors and outdoors so that tourists can take photos with various backgrounds.

For the design of the photo zone, the city of Busan conducted a survey in November last year through the website and SNS of the city of Busan. The welcome greeting is written in 12 languages so that foreign tourists visiting Busan can feel welcome.

An online event to commemorate the installation of the photo zone will also be held. From the 21st to the 31st, the city will complete the participation by uploading photos taken in two or more of the five photo zones along with the essential hashtag on the personal social media network (SNS).

The hashtags that are attached should be #부산역포토존, #김해공항포토존, #부산국제여객터미널포토존, #용두산포토존, #태종대포토존

The city plans to provide one of the ’10 Busan Tourist Souvenirs’ sold by Dongbaek Sanghoe, a tourist souvenir shop at Busan Station, on a first-come, first-served basis to 50 people who participate in the event.

“As the Boogie photo zone is installed at the city’s gateway and major tourist destinations that determine the first impression of Busan, we expect that tourists who visit Busan will be able to enjoy tourism with a feeling of being welcomed,” Jo Yu-jang, director of the Busan Tourism Mice Industry Bureau said.